Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. 360,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

