Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.84.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.48. 2,410,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.07. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

