Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,935,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

