Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.44. 2,376,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,206. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.