Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 145,318 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,318 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. 257,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.