Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 441 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

