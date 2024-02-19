Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Takes $990,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

BILL Trading Down 2.5 %

BILL stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 179.05 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.