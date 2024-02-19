Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth $2,583,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 757,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 141,348 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 642,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $160,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
See Also
