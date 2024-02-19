Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GFF opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

