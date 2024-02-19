Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0736 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.23 million and $1.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,905.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00137208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00516981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00051902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00213865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00150197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029296 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.