GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

