Harbor Group Inc. Has $11.72 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 115,566 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter.

TCHP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 70,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,955. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

