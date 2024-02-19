Harbor Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 827,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

