Harbor Group Inc. Invests $28.15 Million in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 573,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,153,000. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned 35.82% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 145,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BKCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $80.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.
