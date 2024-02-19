Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after buying an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after buying an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 383,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,830. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.