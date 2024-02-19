Harbor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 383,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,830. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

