Harbor Group Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $76.52. 244,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

