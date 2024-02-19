Harbor Group Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The company has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.