Harvest Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $31.86 million and $1.76 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $46.51 or 0.00089264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,957 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

