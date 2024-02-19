Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $67.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

