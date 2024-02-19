HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head-To-Head Analysis

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet -6.23% 1.55% 0.09% HBT Financial 24.84% 17.28% 1.57%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $441.66 million 0.58 -$27.51 million ($1.46) -9.27 HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.35 $65.84 million $2.08 9.45

This table compares HomeStreet and HBT Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HBT Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. HomeStreet pays out -27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and HBT Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 3 0 0 2.00 HBT Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

HomeStreet presently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.14%. HBT Financial has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given HBT Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Summary

HBT Financial beats HomeStreet on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

