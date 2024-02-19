HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 7.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $200,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,039,000 after buying an additional 1,512,566 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $53.80. 2,569,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,367. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

