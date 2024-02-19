Head-To-Head Analysis: First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) versus Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 12.42% 9.41% 0.53% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ally Financial and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 3 7 6 0 2.19 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

This table compares Ally Financial and First NBC Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.21 billion 1.32 $1.02 billion $2.99 12.03 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ally Financial beats First NBC Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

