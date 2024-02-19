Head to Head Comparison: Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -22.26% -5.89% -0.84% Cerus -32.40% -84.23% -23.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 3 8 2 0 1.92 Cerus 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beauty Health and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $7.43, indicating a potential upside of 137.33%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Cerus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $365.88 million 1.12 $44.38 million ($0.67) -4.67 Cerus $162.05 million 2.64 -$42.78 million ($0.28) -8.43

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beauty Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Cerus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health



The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Cerus



Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

