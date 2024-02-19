HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $382,055.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,151.07 or 1.00097236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00173634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0006141 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $246,258.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

