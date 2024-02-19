Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of HLLY opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $584.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

