HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) versus Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alset Capital Acquisition and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Alset Capital Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $262.35 million $6.89 12.97

This table compares Alset Capital Acquisition and HORIBA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Alset Capital Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Alset Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alset Capital Acquisition and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A HORIBA 14.20% 12.94% 7.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Alset Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Alset Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HORIBA beats Alset Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Alset Acquisition Sponsor, LLC.

About HORIBA

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.