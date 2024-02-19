Horiko Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Horiko Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.6% of Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Horiko Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CI traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $341.09. 1,282,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,139. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.32. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

