Horizen 24-Hour Volume Hits $28.83 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $160.18 million and $28.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00021042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,687,281 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

