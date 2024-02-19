Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.