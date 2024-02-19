Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $162.16 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Travelers Companies worth $162,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $217.53. 2,029,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

