Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $197.24 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Booking worth $197,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded down $33.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,716.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,546.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,233.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,382.54 and a one year high of $3,844.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

