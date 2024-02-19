Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

