Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 2,565.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 2,127,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,849. The company has a market cap of $283.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,567.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

