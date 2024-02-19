IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

IAC Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

