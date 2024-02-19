Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 5905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £206,406.20, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.17.

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

