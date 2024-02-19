Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.43% of Ingredion worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 74.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ingredion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.17. 309,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,339. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

