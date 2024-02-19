Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

About Innergex Renewable Energy

INE opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

