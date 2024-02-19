Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Inogen has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 415.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Inogen by 225.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

