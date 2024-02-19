Insider Selling: Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Insider Sells 156,551 Shares of Stock

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider John Ingram sold 156,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.89 ($9.73), for a total value of A$2,330,261.64 ($1,523,046.82).
Nick Scali Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About Nick Scali
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nick Scali
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
Receive News & Ratings for Nick Scali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nick Scali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.