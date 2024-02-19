Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,328,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

