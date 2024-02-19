Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 10.39% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $531,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

About Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

