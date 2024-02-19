Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 761 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,222,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,352,000 after buying an additional 441,651 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 462,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 170.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

