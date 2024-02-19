Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 761 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

