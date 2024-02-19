Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 75,966,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,371,797. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

