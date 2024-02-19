Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 182,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,924. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

