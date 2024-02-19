Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

