Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 439.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

