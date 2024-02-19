Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 33,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $76.07. 13,381,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,732,979. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

