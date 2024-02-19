Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,245. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

